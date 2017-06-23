Sheffield police seize knives and baseball bats following violence in Spital Hill

Police have seized knives, baseball bats and drugs as high visibility patrols continue in the Spital Hill area of Sheffield following violent incidents this week.

A man was shot on Wednesday in the Spital Hill area of Burngreave in what is believed to have been a revenge attack for the stabbing of a 17-year-old two days before.

Terrified residents have told how they fear another attack is imminent as tensions continue to flare between rival Kurdish and Somalian gangs engaged in a suspected turf battle over drugs.

Police said today that and a range of agencies, including Sheffield Council, Immigration, Environmental Health and others, continue to flood the Spital Hill area in a bid to address community concerns and respond to emerging issues.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley has been out in the community today speaking to residents. He said: “I reiterate our message that we absolutely will not stand for crime and disorder within our communities.

“Alongside our partners, whose support today is greatly appreciated, we want to reassure the public we serve that we are here to respond to your concerns.

“Anyone found engaging in criminality of any kind will be subject to firm and decisive action.

“Our concentrated efforts have already resulted in multiple arrests of wanted individuals, those involved in violent or drug-related crime, as well as the seizure of a number of weapons including knives and baseball bats.

“We also recovered quantities of suspected Class A drugs.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into the incidents earlier this week and this will continue over the weekend, with detectives and local officers working relentlessly to follow up all lines of enquiry.

“We will maintain a highly visible armed and unarmed presence in the local community over the weekend as well, as we appreciate that residents and businesses are concerned about the impact of the week’s events and want our support.

“I’d repeat our previous appeals for anyone with information about the disorder earlier this week to get in touch with police and remember, you can always report information to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence by ringing 0800 555 111 if you don’t want to share your details.”