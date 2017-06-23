Sheffield robbery victim, 80, suffers suspected broken leg and wrist

AN 80-YEAR-OLD man suffered a suspected broken leg and wrist when he was attacked and robbed in Sheffield.

The victim reported having his wallet taken after being robbed at around 11.25pm last night, (Thurs June 22), in an alleyway between Spring Vale Walk and Addy Street in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield.

It is believed the man, who is recovering in hospital, has sustained a broken wrist and leg as a result of the incident.

His attacker is described as being white and aged around 40 years old, of slim build, with medium length dark hair and wearing and a grey hoodie. He made off in the direction of Addy Street.

The attacker may have sustained bruising to his face as a result of the victim’s attempts to fend him off.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1376 of 22 June.

Alternatively you can anonymously call the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.