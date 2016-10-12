Sheffield student denies Buckingham Palace knife charge

A STUDENT from Sheffield has denied having a folded knife at Buckingham Palace.

Hang Zhang, 25, of Hawley Street, Sheffield, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, when he appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link.

Zhang, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, was found at the main gate of the Palace in central London on August 12.

He opted for a trial at the magistrates’ court. A date has yet to be fixed.

Chinese national Zhang is a student at Sheffield University.

He was ordered to next appear at a preliminary hearing on October 26. The venue has yet to be fixed.