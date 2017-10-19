Shop staff hit with metal bars during 'nasty' armed robbery in Bradford

Masked raiders attacked shop staff with metal bars during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Bradford.

The three men had their faces covered when they entered the shop in Beacon Road at around 8.20pm on Saturday.

They assaulted the staff with metal bars before taking a till containing a small amount of cash.

A quantity of cigarettes was also taken before the men ran off.

The staff members, two men and a woman, received slight injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Now Bradford District CID are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Matt Walker said: “This was a nasty attack on a local business and while the staff were very shaken by what happened they sustained slight injuries.

“We believe the suspects arrived and left the scene in a white 13-plate Ford Transit which was seen in Buttershaw Drive at around 8pm that night and would ask anyone who may have seen this van or any suspicious activity in the area around this time to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who knows someone with similar items of clothing to those worn by the suspects.”

Anyone with information Bradford District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170477706.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.