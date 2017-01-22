Shotgun fired at Leeds house

A SHOTGUN was fired at a house in north Leeds last night.

A woman called police just after 9.30pm on Saturday (Jan 21) to report someone had "shot bullets" at the door of her house in Holt Park Road in the Cookridge area of Leeds.

Armed police were called to the scene and an investigation was launched.

Inspector Darren Wainwright of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Police were called at 21.34 last night by a female who reported that someone had shot bullets at her door. Armed police officers attended and secured the victim and the scene."

Insp Wainwright said damage to the house was "consistent with a shotgun being discharged."

No-one was injured in the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant 2072 Dave Parkin via 101, quoting log 1651 of January 21.