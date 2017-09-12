Silsden man in court accused of stepfather's murder

A man accused of stabbing his 73-year-old stepfather to death appeared before a judge today.

Alistair Throup, 47, was charged with murder following the stabbing at a domestic property after officers were called to a disturbance on Friday.

Philip Slater was pronounced dead at the scene in Oakland Street in Silsden, near Keighley.

Mr Throup, of Oakland Street, Silsden, appeared today in the dock at Bradford Crown Court in a grey tracksuit, with tattooed arms and a beard. He spoke only to confirm his name and entered no plea.

Defending, Peter Moulson QC told Bradford Crown Court there would be no application for bail.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC remanded Slater into custody until November 10, setting a three-day trial.