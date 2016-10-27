Six people banned from troubled Leeds council estate

Six people have been banned from a Leeds council estate blighted by anti-social behaviour.

The men, aged between 18 and 27, were served with interim injunctions last night, which mean they can no longer enter the Holdforths estate in New Wortley.

Wellington Stores was ordered to close because it had become the focus of criminal behaviour.

The group are also banned from associating with named people within the area, contacting various named people by any means, using threatening or abusive language towards anyone in Leeds, and using or threatening to use unlawful violence towards anyone in Leeds.

Leeds City Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team (LASBT) and West Yorkshire Police applied for the civil orders as part of ongoing work to tackle problems on the estate.

If the men breach the orders, which were granted by Leeds County Court, then they can be arrested.

The estate has had long-standing issues with anti-social behaviour but these have increased in recent months.

The behaviour we have seen in this area has been completely unacceptable Inspector Simon Jessup, Inner West Neighbourhood Policing Team

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: “We are pleased to have secured these injunctions, which hopefully sends a strong and clear message that such incidents of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police today said the men that have been made subject of the injunctions were involved in much of the trouble.

Earlier this month a number of people were arrested after offences were pulled down to make a fire and firefighters were attacked.

Five people remain on police bail while police enquiries continue.

Wellington Stores, in Holdforth Place, was the subject of a closure order in July after it had become a focus for drug dealing, drug use, assaults and anti-social behaviour.

A group of up to 30 people were involved in disorder around the shop, with bricks and bottles being hurled at police officers and their vehicles.

A dispersal order was put in place after that incident and a number of people charged with offences.

Further closure orders have also been made on a number of homes on the estate with links to those involved in causing problems.

Inspector Simon Jessup, of the Inner West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the interim injunctions would be a valuable addition to the work already taking place.

He said: “They carry a power of arrest and we would encourage residents, who will know who these individuals are, to report any breaches of the conditions.

“The behaviour we have seen in this area has been completely unacceptable. I want to reassure residents that we will continue to work hard alongside our council colleagues to keep improving the situation.”

He said increased patrols would also be continuing in the area.

Coun Coupar added: “We hope taking this action will provide reassurance to local residents that the council and the police are working together to tackle these issues and will continue to provide ongoing support in the area as appropriate.

“We would encourage anyone who is aware of anti-social behaviour happening in their area to report it or provide information to the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team.”

To report anti-social behaviour call your local neighbourhood policing team via 101 or Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team on 0113 222 4402.