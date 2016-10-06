Six separate incidents of arson overnight in South Yorkshire

Fire crews attended six separate incidents within as many hours where vehicles had been deliberately targeted in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

The first call came at 8.21pm on Wednesday evening where crews received reports of a BMW car which was “well alight”.

Half an hour later at 8.50pm, a crew from Adwick were called to Almholme Lane at Doncaster. They had to act quickly to bring the blaze under control but the car had been so badly burnt the make and model was unclear.

An hour later Aston’s Red Watch were called to Ford Transit van that was on fire at Houghton Road, North Anston.

At 10.11pm fire-fighters from Birley station attended a Toyota Yaris on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield that was well alight when they got there.

Rotherham’s red watch were called to an incident on Davis Street in the Clifton area of the town at 11.37pm.

A Renault Megane had been set on fire.

In the early hours of this morning the same Aston crew were back out again after getting called to

Worksop Road in Rotherham. On arrival they found a vehicle which was well alight and they had to stop the further spread of the fire. This vehicle was also so badly burnt it was impossible to tell the make and model.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it is believed all six vehicles were set on fire deliberately.

They added: “We treat all acts of arson extremely seriously and are working closely with South Yorkshire Police to identify those responsible and to prevent further instances occurring.

“Incidents such as these take up a large amount of our resources when they could be needed at genuine life-threatening emergencies. Small fires have the potential to spread to properties and could put lives at risk.”