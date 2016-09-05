Slideshow: Distinctive items stolen from North Yorkshire home

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Paintings, vases, ornaments and a clock were among the disctinctive items stolen from a home near Skipton.

Burglars got into the detached house in Lothersdale on Thursday, September 1, at some time between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

This painting was one of a number of disctinctive items stolen during a burglary in Lothersdale.

Today police released images of a number of the items stolen as they appealed for information.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary, or who has been offered the items pictured, is asked to come forward.

Phone 101, press 2 ask for PC David Gasson or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160159055 when passing on information about the incident.