Slideshow: Distinctive items stolen from North Yorkshire home

Paintings, vases, ornaments and a clock were among the disctinctive items stolen from a home near Skipton.
Burglars got into the detached house in Lothersdale on Thursday, September 1, at some time between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.
Today police released images of a number of the items stolen as they appealed for information.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary, or who has been offered the items pictured, is asked to come forward.
Phone 101, press 2 ask for PC David Gasson or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12160159055 when passing on information about the incident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.