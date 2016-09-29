South Yorkshire police chief ‘must quit now’ over Hillsborough statement, demands his boss

THE FALLOUT from the verdicts on the 1989 Hillsborough disaster appeared tonight to have cost South Yorkshire’s most senior policeman his job, after the county’s crime tsar demanded his immediate resignation.

David Crompton’s position as chief constable had seemed increasingly shaky since earlier this month, when the area’s Police and Crime Panel recommended his retirement or resignation.

Mr Crompton was suspended in April from his £162,000-a-year post, following a statement he issued in the days after the conclusion of the inquests, in which he seemed to go back on an earlier apology issued in 2012 about Britain’s worst sporting disaster, by seeking to focus on the behaviour of Liverpool supporters.

Today, the South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings, said he had decided to call for Mr Crompton to resign, with immediate effect.

He said: “The Chief Constable apologised on behalf of the force. Those who heard the apology thought it was not only for what had happened in the past but also for questions that were asked by the Chief Constable’s legal team at the inquests which touched on fan behaviour and caused the families distress.

“However, the statement the following day sought to justify the questioning. It was heard as an attempt to shift blame to others and this undermined the integrity of the apology. It brought immediate criticism of the Chief Constable both locally and nationally.”

‘Trust’ pledge as new chief takes up reins of scandal-hit force

On April 26, the jury at the Hillsborough inquests returned verdicts of unlawful killing and found that the behaviour of football supporters did not cause or contribute to the dangerous situation at the ground.

The following day, Mr Crompton issued a statement which said the force “never sought, at any stage, to defend the failures of SYP or its officers”.

But he said: “Nevertheless, these failures had to be put into the context of other contributory factors. In other words, where do the failings of SYP stand in the overall picture?”

A scrutiny panel called the decision to publish this statement “a catastrophic error of judgment”.

Dr Billings said today there had been an “erosion of trust and confidence” in Mr Crompton’s leadership “which would have continued and intensified as long as he remained in post”.

He said two other scandals currently engulfing South Yorkshire Police - the ongoing child abuse investigation in Rotherham and the prospect of an inquiry into its handling of the Orgreave picket during the miners’ strike in the 1980s - meant it was crucial that the community had confidence in the force and that it had “learned from its mistakes”.

Dr Billings added: “The Force is trying to recover from its failures over Child Sexual Exploitation. It may soon have to find a way of reaching out to those in the local community who were caught up in the events at Orgreave during the miners’ strike, particularly the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign. The Chief Constable’s statement the day after the Hillsborough verdicts were announced, has seriously set back that possibility and this affects many ex-mining communities across this county.”

Mr Crompton had been due to retire in November. His replacement was named in July as Stephen Watson, formerly of Durham Constabulary.

Tonight he issued a statement through his solicitors, calling the request for his resignation “fundamentally wrong” and adding that he would begin court proceedings to challenge it.