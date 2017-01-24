Stab threat robber strikes in York city centre

A ROBBER threatened to stab a man before stealing his mobile phone during an incident on a path next to the River Ouse in York city centre last night.

The victim was walking home along the river bank footpath between Scarborough Bridge and Jubilee Terrace just before 9pm last night (Mon Jan 23) , when he was approached by a man who began tugging at his jacket.

The suspect carried on walking with the victim until he pushed him up against a wall. The suspect instructed the victim to give him his money and phone and threatened to stab him if he didn’t. No knife was seen or produced.

The victim handed the suspect his mobile phone. Following the incident, the suspect walked off in the direction of Cinder Mews.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late twenties to early thirties, between 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, possibly muscular, clean shaven and with a shaven head. He was wearing a dark padded jacket and dark trousers. He is described as having a Yorkshire accent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for the York Serious Crime Team. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 121700130140.