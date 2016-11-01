Stolen goods warning after bikes stolen from Grimsby container

More than a dozen brand new bikes were stolen when thieves broke into a container outside a cycle shop in Grimsby.

It is thought a vehicle was used to transport the stolen goods following the burglary overnight on Friday, October 28.

Police today released details of the incident as they urged members of the public not to fuel criminality by buying any of the bicycles.

Detective Sergeant Steve Foster, who is patrt of the investigating team, said: “A number of high value children’s and adult bicycles have been taken which are clearly a sought after commodity, particularly at this time of year.

“We are investigating the theft and at the same time offering this advice to the public should anyone try to sell on these items.

“Buying property, whether it’s a mobile phone in a pub, television from the back of a van or a laptop at your door – which generally speaking looks out of place to be sold away from a shop and at a discounted price – should be avoided as its likely to be stolen.

“If something seems too good to be true, it generally is and you could be arrested for handling stolen goods. Handling stolen goods is taken as seriously as stealing the item in the first place.”

The burglary took place some time between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

The thieves broke into a container behind the shop in Robinson Street West, taking brand new boxed bicycles from inside.

Models of children’s bicycles stolen included 20in wheel Envy, Haze, Charm and Expander models by Apollo; a 24in wheel Apollo Vivid; 24in wheel Saruna and Luna models by Carrera; two 20in wheel X-Rated Spektors, and a 20in wheel Victoria Pendelton Hanberry.

Adult models taken were a 16in frame Apollo Elyse cycle and an 18in frame BMX Apollo Elyse.

Detective Sergeant Foster added: “Please do not be tempted to buy stolen goods. You are criminalising yourself and encouraging criminals to steal from someone else’s property.

“Before you take the risk of buying stolen goods – remember it could be one of your family targeted by burglars so someone can have a bargain. If we remove the demand for stolen property we can reduce the number of victims of crime.”

Anyone offered any of the bikes for sale or with information on the burglary is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2228435.