Stranger punched two young men in the face near Scarborough supermarket

Witnesses are being sought after a stranger punched two young men in the face in Scarborough.

The victims were walking along High Street in Eastfield, close to Proudfoots Supermarket, when the unknown man approached them at some time between 7pm and 7.20pm.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred on High Street, Eastfield.

The man punched both of the younger men in the face, leaving each of them with slight swelling to the mouth area.

He then walked off towards the shops.

A police spokesman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of the suspect."

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 8in and skinny, with dark brown hair. He was wearing a blue polo shirt with tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information can email sarah.malia@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for 0196 Sarah Malia.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170198554.