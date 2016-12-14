String of arson attacks at parks in Doncaster

POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a spate of arson attacks at parks in the Rossington area of Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police say there have been seven reported incidents of suspected arson in the past eight weeks at community parks in Rossington area.

.

One park at Atlee Lane has sustained so much damage that all play equipment has had to be removed.

Police Community Support Officer Mike Clarke, said: “Our local parks are being deliberately damaged and set on fire and in some cases, this has meant the parks have had to be completely dismantled.

“The parks are there for the local community, for families with small children – the recklessness shown by whoever is committing these crimes is worrying as it shows a clear disregard for property or personal safety.

“Fires put lives at risk and this senseless vandalism must stop. We believe there are people in the community who know who is doing this, whether that is a single person or a group.

“Please, call police and tell us what you know, before someone gets seriously hurt.

“If you would rather not provide your details, you can give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”

"You can pass information to Rossington officers by calling 101 or emailing enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1155 of 8/12/2016."