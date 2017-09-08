Suspected shoplifters spotted in York had vehicle full of items stolen in Wakefield

Eagle-eyed shop staff in York helped police to catch two suspected shoplifters who were believed to have targeted a store in Wakefield earlier that day.

Police were contacted at 4.35pm yesterday by staff from the Go Outdoors store on Foss Bank, York, who had just seen two suspected shoplifters leaving.

The women had also been seen visiting the company's store in Middlestown, Wakefield, earlier that day.

The store provided details and a description of the vehicle which the suspects had left in.

Using Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, officers were able to find the vehicle and stop it on the A64 near Tadcaster Road, York.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "Following a search of the vehicle, a number of high-value items including waterproof jackets and trousers were located, all suspected to have been stolen from the Wakefield store.

"We arrested two women, aged 47 and 54, both from Liverpool, on suspicion of theft from a shop.

"They were later transferred into the custody of West Yorkshire Police, who will lead the investigation."