Taxi driver sought after rape investigation launched in Hull

Police are trying to trace a Hull taxi driver after reports that a woman was raped following a night out in the city.

The 18-year-old victim had been in the Fuel nightclub on Baker Street, Hull, before she left with a man on Saturday August 20 at around 5.30am.

The pair entered a black taxi and were taken to an address in the Greenwood Road area, where the alleged victim said she was raped. Humberside Police have said the taxi driver is not a suspect.

The suspect was said to be white, around 25 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair swept back with gel. He had a beard covering his chin and jaw but no moustache.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log 2209257.