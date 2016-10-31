Teen, 17, seriously hurt in attack outside York nightclub

A teenager was seriously injured when he was assaulted outside a York nightclub.

The 17-year-old was attacked outside Kuda in Clifford Street yesterday at about 2.30am.

The suspect was part of a group of men, some of whom were wearing fancy dress.

The victim, from Copmanthorpe, suffered a serious injury to his mouth and needed hospital treatment.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: “A 21-year-old man from Haxby was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident.

“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the York Investigation Hub.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160196953 when passing information.