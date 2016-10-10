Teenager injured in York hit and run

A teenage girl has been left with serious injuries in a hit and run in York.

It happened near the shops on Moorcroft Road at around 4pm on Tuesday October 4 when a red car collided with the 17 year-old before leaving the scene without stopping.

North Yorkshire Police say the victim suffered a sprained ankle and fracture pelvis as a result of the collision and are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the car prior to hitting the girl, or who witnessed the actual collision to contact them.

They are also appealing to the driver to come forward and to anyone else who may have information that could help identify the driver, to contact the police.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12160183490 when passing on information.