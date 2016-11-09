Ten held in dawn raids over £2m rail track theft in South Yorkshire

TEN people were arrested today in a series of dawn swoops by police investigating the theft of rail tracks worth £2m from South Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

Warrants were executed at 12 addresses including houses and scrap metal dealers’ premises across South Yorkshire.

Officers carry out the raids in South Yorkshire

The ten suspects are being held in custody where they will be interviewed by detectives. Three are scrap metal dealers in Yorkshire.

A number of vehicles was also seized, along with stolen scrap metal and large amounts of cash which was discovered at two of the premises searched.

More than 100 officers were involved in the operation.

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Alderson, from British Transport Police, said: “The arrests made this morning as part of Operation Ultimatum, are the result of a six-month investigation into the theft of £2m of rail track by an organised crime group from 44 line-side locations and depots in South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Birmingham.”

Police have asked for anyone with information to call 0800 405040 or text 61016.