Terror police charge Sheffield woman over online posts

A woman from Sheffield is due to appear in court after being charged with terrorist offences.
Fatimah Peer-Mohamed, 22, was arrested on May 7, 2015, as part of an intelligence-led investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).
The offences relate to activity and posts made online.
A CTU spokeswoman today said: “She had been charged with two offences of disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
“She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 15.”
