The frontline: More staff drafted in as calls to police soar

West Yorkshire Police is drafting in dozens of new staff to deal with an upsurge in emergency and non-emergency calls.

The force recently reported that it had been receiving more than 1,000 extra 999 calls compared to the same period last year, and there are no signs of the demand falling.

Budget cuts across the public sector have forced local authorities and others to reduce services, leaving police as the first port of call more than ever.

Around one in five calls made to the force is not a police matter, according to the head of the force’s customer contact centre.

Tom Donohoe said: “Nationally and particularly in this force, over the last three or four months we’ve seen a massive upsurge in demand.

“Cutbacks to local services has meant we’re getting calls that maybe should be going to councils and social services. On Friday and Saturday nights, we get a lot of calls around mental health.

“While we’re dealing with that social services call or local council call, we’re not dealing with the call that should be for us.”

The need to be on hand to deal with the most serious calls is made clear when a major incident is unfolding. There was a huge surge in calls on the afternoon of June 16 when Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in Birstall.

Mr Donohoe said: “Usually the first couple of calls are not very specific. They say there’s something happening, there’s a lot of noise and activity, and then we start to get more detail.

“We got an additional 300 calls over a three-hour period compared to what we would normally expect to handle.

“There’s a lot of advice calls – my child goes to school near there – but then there was a lady who saw everything happen from a care home.”

The sonic boom heard across Yorkshire in May prompted 700 calls, including one claiming to have seen a plane crash in Leeds.

The centre is currently staffed to handle between 3,800 and 4,000 calls to 999 and the non-emergency 101 number.

But on Tuesday there were 4,600 calls and the total has topped 5,000 in recent times.

Mr Donohoe said: “At points when we’re reaching peaks in volume of 999 calls, we’re moving all the handlers to that work. That’s the call where someone has a knife to their throat.”

But for every serious call, there is someone ringing to report a dead fox on a doorstep or complain about the lack of pepperoni on their pizza.

Mr Donohoe said: “You could be 50 minutes with someone who’s trying to kill themselves, and the next call we take will be something ridiculous.”

The contact centre highlights these calls via Twitter using #not999 in a bid to educate the public, and has been promoting online reporting of some crimes.

It is also recruiting an additional 46 staff to the contact centre to help meet demand.