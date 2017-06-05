The moment police surround and ambush terrorists while people battle to save victims

This is the moment armed police surrounded and shot dead the terrorists following the London Bridge attack while heroes battled to save their final victims.

Brave locals can be seen risking their lives to comfort and save a man lying on the ground in Borough Market.

The moment of terror when police surrounded London terrorists.

Meanwhile armed police can be seen surrounding an alley just feet away from Wheatsheaf pub which is out of view.

Police officers with guns raised can be heard shouting "get inside! get inside!" as three gun shots echo around the market.

Then helicopters can be heard above as back up arrives to support the armed police who gunned down the attackers.

The frightening scene was captured by chef Mirko Abate, 24, who was working in the nearby Bedales of Borough Market moments before the area was evacuated.

He said colleagues sheltered terrified passersby before locking themselves in until masked police broke down the door to told them to leave.

Mirko, originally from Italy said: "Everything started with a girl entering my workplace asking to call the emergency services because a guy got stabbed.

"I could clearly see the man on the floor.

"After five minutes people started running in different direction and some of them came inside, hiding downstairs.

"I went upstairs and I took the videos. I realised what was happening.

"There was the guy on the floor who had just been stabbed. He was on the floor with a blanket over him and people were helping him,

"We were locked inside when masked police broke the door and told us to leave the area.

"We ran to the bankside where all the agents were telling us to go.

"I took the train. It was very scary."