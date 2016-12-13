The speeding fine you just received may actually be a virus, police warn

A WARNING has been issued about scam speeding fine emails which claim to be from the police.

The fraudulent emails include details of an alleged speeding offence and state that a Notice of Intended Prosecution is being issued by Greater Manchester Police.

But the force has warned that the emails could infect computers with malware and enable cyber criminals to access personal and financial information.

Detective Inspector Martin Hopkinson, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of a scam email circulating informing the recipient that they have been caught speeding.

“This email is fraudulent and may ask you to give your personal or financial information or attempt to infect your computer with malware.

“Once your computer is infected with malware, cyber criminals may be able to access your personal and financial information which could be used to defraud you.

“GMP would never send out correspondence via email requesting payment of fines nor will we ask for your personal and financial information.

“I would urge people to delete any such emails and ensure they always have the most up- to-date security software. You can report any such activity direct to action fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or phone 0300 123 2040.

“GMP’s cyber crime team have acted swiftly in relation to these reports and have removed the offending website which was hosted outside of the UK.”