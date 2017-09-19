Thief stole from staff tip jar at Robin Hood's Bay cafe

Have your say

A MAN who stole cash from a staff tip jar at a Robin Hood's Bay cafe is being sought by police.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft at the Swell cafe and gift shop on Thursday September 14.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police, said: "A man entered Swell cafe and gift shop and stole all the money from the staff tip jar.

"Police are investigating the incident and want to speak to a man pictured by CCTV as part of their enquiries.

"If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Marie Williams.

"You can also email PC Williams on Marie.Williams1212@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Please quote incident number 12170166285 when passing on information."