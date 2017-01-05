Thief stood in queue before snatching cash from shop till

POLICE have released CCTV images after a thief snatched cash from a till at a Farm Foods store in Hull.

The man had been queuing at a checkout at the shop on Greenwood Avenue at 4,30pm on Monday. (Jan 2)

.

When the customer in front of him paid and the till was opened he reached across and took money before running from the store.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall with a dark moustache.

He was wearing a blue Berghaus jacket with the hood up, a beanie hat with a grey stripe around it and a navy blue scarf concealing the bottom half of his face.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can help identify the suspect, should call 101 quoting crime reference number 2239709 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.