Thieves made off with stolen items in a pillowcase

Jewellery, cash and porcelain figures were taken from a burglary at a house in the Skircoat Green area of Halifax.

The suspects left the scene carrying the stolen items in a white coloured pillow case, which was also stolen from the property, say West Yorkshire Police.

It happened between 3.50pm and 4.30pm on Thursday at Skircoat Green Road.

Det Con Lee Mason of Calderdale CID said; “This area of Halifax is busy, and there will have been heavy traffic in the area. I am certain that someone will have seen the suspect either prior to, or after the burglary.

“The homeowners, an elderly couple were left understanding upset and frightened following their ordeal.”

“I would appeal to anyone who was in and around the area, who may have seen someone acting suspiciously, or who may have any other useful information to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Information can be passed to DC Mason at Calderdale CID via 101, quoting 13160346145. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.