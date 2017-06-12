Thieves steal two gold medals belonging to Leeds Paralympian Kadeena Cox

Leeds' Paralympian Kadeena Cox has appealed for help after thieves stole two of her gold World Championship medals from her car.

The Chapeltown-raised sprinter and cyclist took to social media to tell of her despair after she returned from London on Thursday June 8 to find her car broken into and the medals missing.

The missing gold medal from the 2016 Paracycling track World Championships in Montichiari, Italy.

The theft, which happened in Manchester where she is now based, was of her gold medal in the 500m time trial from the 2016 Paracycling Track World Championships in Italy and her 100m gold from the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.

The next day she posted pictures of the medals on her Facebook account and wrote: "Got home yesterday eve to find some1 had got into my car and because I'd been filming a few days before my worlds athletics and cycling medals where in there! Please share this and keep a look out! I really want my medals back. Thank you."

Speaking from America, where she is currently training, Kadeena told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "My car was outside my house and I'd been in London for the night and came back Thursday and saw my doors were open. It's been a nightmare because I'm away now as well."

Kadeena, who also won two Gold medals at the Rio Paralympics, added: "I'm gutted. I'm trying not to think about it too much because I've got the World Championships coming, which I need to focus on, but I just want them back."

The missing gold medal from the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha in 2015.

Anyone who may have seen the medals or who has any information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police via 101.