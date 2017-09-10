Thieves stole cables leading to emergency generator at Leeds Children's Hospital

Security patrols have been stepped up at Leeds Children's Hospital after thieves stole cables leading to its emergency generator.

A suspicious red transit-type vehicle had been spotted on the grounds of Leeds General Infirmary by security staff overnight on Friday.

But it was only as it became light in the early hours of Saturday that estates staff discovered the damage.

They found cables leading to the emergency generator at the children's hospital had been stolen.

West Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal for information, saying that the stolen cables were worth thousands of pounds.

A spokesman said: "Security patrols have been increased and CCTV is currently being viewed.

"Anyone with any information regarding this matter can get in touch on 101 and quote 13170416482."