Thieves target cars at popular beauty spot

Three cars were attacked and had items stolen on the same day while parked up at a popular North Yorkshire beauty spot.

Police are now warning visitors to rural areas to take extra care when leaving their vehicles following the incidents last Friday.

Between 11am and 11.45am on Friday 25 November, three vehicles were attacked in the public car park at Blakey Ridge. Entry was gained through smashed windows, and property stolen from within.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious – particularly a vehicle in the area acting suspiciously – to get in touch and have issued the following advice.

•Try to park in sign-posted parking areas.

•Be cautious about parking your car in isolation. Thieves can be put off when other people are around.

•Do not leave anything in your vehicle. A jacket or coat left behind may be of very little value to you, but a thief may think it has been used to hide a laptop or handbag and will break into your vehicle to find out.

•Take items with you rather than locking them in the boot, you can’t be sure who has seen you.

•Before you leave home, think about what you need and leave any unnecessary items of value at home.

•Make sure you do not leave documents which have your personal details on in your vehicle.

•Do not leave your sat-nav in your vehicle and don’t forget to remove the cradle and wipe the sucker marks from your windscreen.

•Remember to shut all windows and sunroofs and lock all doors. Activate the alarm and immobiliser, and make use of any security products you have such as steering locks.

•Whilst enjoying the sights, make sure you keep your bag and possessions with you.

•Register all your valuables on www.immobilse.com, or contact your local North Yorkshire Police Neighbourhood Policing Team to ask about dot peen and other forms of property marking.

Anyone with information that could assist the Blakey Ridge investigation contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stephen Ashley. You can also email stephen.ashley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160213242.