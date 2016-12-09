Thieves use digger to steal cash machine from wall of shop

A DIGGER was used to rip a cash machine out of the wall of a convenience store in a North Lincolnshire town.

Police were alerted at 2am this morning when thieves were seen stealing the cash machine at the One Stop Shop in Kirton Lindsey.

Four men were said to have been involved in the incident in High Street.

They then put the cash machine into the back of a van and made their escape.

Humberside Police officers have spoken to witnesses and are currently reviewing CCTV footage.

Detective Sergeant John Cram said: “In light of this incident, I would encourage businesses with ATMs outside their premises to take steps to ensure they have good security measures in place.

"CCTV is a good deterrent, or, if thieves commit offences in spite of the CCTV, good quality cameras which are in good order really help us in our investigations.

"I'd also encourage staff and the wider public to be vigilant and take note of anyone acting suspiciously, particularly vehicles that might be loitering or people taking particular interest in an ATM.

“Finally, I'd appeal to owners of heavy duty machinery to ensure it is properly secured. This is the type of equipment that thieves targeting ATMs use and in many cases they will steal it from local building yards or farms. By reducing the availability of this sort of machinery you can help to reduce the risk of further ATM thefts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, referring to log 20 of December 9, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.