Thomas Mair goes on trial today for murder of Yorkshire MP Jo Cox

THE man accused of the terror-related murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in her West Yorkshire constituency will stand trial at the Old Bailey today.

Thomas Mair, 53, allegedly shot and stabbed the 41-year-old outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, on June 16.

He is charged with Mrs Cox’s murder, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon - a dagger.

Mair, from Birstall, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Bernard Carter-Kenny on the same date.

At a hearing last month, not guilty pleas were entered on all the charges.

The trial is being heard by senior judge Mr Justice Wilkie and is expected to go on for up to three weeks.

A panel of jurors will be selected and sworn in before prosecutor Richard Whittam QC opens the case.