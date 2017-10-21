Three hospitalised after serious assault in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police continue to investigate after a serious assault involving several people which resulted in three men being hospitalised.

Officers closed off Unity Grove after being called to reports of an incident at 11.30pm last night (Friday, October 20) ,they discovered one man with stab injuries and a second with cuts to his hand and other superficial injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

Police however have linked this incident to another in the Bilton Road area. A third man was hospitalised with knife wounds, while another man was sprayed in the eyes with a 'substance' which left them reddened. He did not attend hospital.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening and two people, a man and woman in their 40s. have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers gave their thanks to members of the public for their patience as they continue to investigate the incident.