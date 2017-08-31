Three hospitalised in East Yorkshire Porsche collision

Have your say

Three men have been rushed to hospital after a crash involving a Porsche and a Ford Kuga in East Yorkshire.

Police were called shortly after 1.30pm today to reports of a collision on the A166 near Bugthorpe.

The incident involved two cars; a white Ford Kuga and a black Porsche.

Two men were taken to York District Hospital and another was taken via air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary following the collision.

Road closures are were put in place after the crash and motorists advised to avoid the area where possible.