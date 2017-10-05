Three men in balaclavas linked to assault and criminal damage in Leeds street

A man was taken to hospital last night after being attacked by three men in balaclavas in Leeds.

Police were called shortly before 8.45pm to Tempest Road in Beeston, where a 26-year-old man had been assaulted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He had received a punctured wound to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are not life threatening."

A short time later, the force received a separate report of a car being damaged and windows being smashed at an address in Tempest Road.

"Officers attended and found a large quantity of cannabis at the address," the spokesman said.

"A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences."

Three men wearing masks or balaclavas were involved in both incidents, leading investigators to believe they are linked.

Enquiries are continuing today into the circumstances of the assault and criminal damage.