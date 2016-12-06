Three men questioned about endangering aircraft at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Specialist officers are questioning three men about their involvement in an incident at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

South Yorkshire Police made the arrests this morning in relation to trespassing reported last month.

A spokeswoman said: "The men, all aged 19, from Ilford, Rugby and Sheerness, have been arrested on suspicion of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

"They have been arrested in relation to a report of trespassing at the airport, made to police on Sunday 20 November. "

They are currently being held in custody.