Three teenagers arrested over stabbing in Leeds

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a stabbing in Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday.

An investigation began after a man was found with stab wounds in Chapeltown at around 5.45pm.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment for serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A woman received a head injury in the aftermath of the stabbing and another was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "Three males, one aged 16 and two aged 18, were arrested in connection with the incident and later released.

"Enquiries are continuing."

The stabbing happened on the Leeds West Indian Carnival parade route but police that it was an isolated incident.

Initial reports suggested the victim of the stabbing was 23, but police today confirmed that he was 19 years old.