Three York properties targeted in same night

A number of properties in York were targeted in a series of burglaries over the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police say between Friday night and Saturday morning offenders gained entry to the garages at properties on Thirkleby Way, Stray Road and Bedale Avenue but there was no damage to the locks or doors.

A spokesperson said that residents are being urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious circumstances to the police as well as check garage and home security and consider secondary locks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to DC Adam Saggers, or email adam.saggers@northyorkshire.pnn.police,uk.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.