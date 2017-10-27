Tools worth more than £6,000 stolen during burglary in East Yorkshire village

Burglars stole tools worth than £6,000 when they broke into a workshop in an East Yorkshire village.

Humberside Poliec today appealed for information about three men wanted in connection with the high-value burglary in Dunswell.

It took place at a property in Hull Road between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: "More than £6,000 worth of tools were stolen from a workshop. These included Snap-It mechanics tools, a Devilbiss spray paint gun, and a Makita Drill.

"Each man was wearing a distinctive item of clothing - one, a camouflage jacket, another a two-tone hooded top, and the third a two-tone beenie hat. The third man could have a tattoo on his neck."

Anyone who recognises the descriptions or has information is asked to call 101, quoting log 164 of 25/10/17 or ref 16/52593/17.