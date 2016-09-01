Tow truck used to steal car from Leeds station

A tow truck was used to steal an Audi from the car park of Leeds railway station.

The driver’s window of the car was smashed while it was parked at New Pudsey Railway Station in Farsley

The black Audi A3 TDI was then lifted up onto a red Ford recovery vehicle and towed away.

British Transport Police have released an image of the tow truck as they appeal for information on the theft in the early hours of Friday, 29 July.

Detective Constable John Moses said: “We have followed a number of leads in relation to this theft but they have all come to a dead end.

“We are now hoping that by releasing a photo of the recovery vehicle someone may recognise it and contact us to help with our enquiries.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the stolen Audi, which would have had a smashed window, to also please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040, or text 61016, quoting reference 255 of 31/8.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.