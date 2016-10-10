Treasured pictures of terminally ill child stolen during Leeds burglary

An appeal has been made for the return of family photographs of a terminally ill child after a burglary in Leeds.

The treasured pictures of the child, who is now two and has termincal cancer, were stored on a memory card.

It had been left in the family’s car, which was parked outside their home in Cherry Close, Killingbeck.

Burglars broke into the home at around 3am on Saturday, stealing the keys to the silver Vauxhall Astra.

A police spokeswoman said: “The memory card has most of the photographs of their child since birth so obviously holds great sentimental value to them, as it would to any parent given the circumstances.”

Anyone with information that may help to find the pictures is asked to call quoting reference 13160449483 or email natalie.smith@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk with the details.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.