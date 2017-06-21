Trio assaulted man who refused to hand over wallet and mobile during Huddersfield robbery

A man was left with facial injuries after being robbed near Huddersfield's bus station.

Police today released details of the incident, which happened in High Street at around 11pm on Friday.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along a pathway between Springwood car park and the bus station when he was approached by three men.

When he refused to hand over his mobile phone and wallet, the suspects assaulted him.

They then escaped with his wallet, which contained a quantity of cash.

The victim suffered facial injuries which needed stitches.

PC Jodie Kimmings, of Kirklees CID said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim involved and thankfully, he wasn't more seriously injured.

"Our enquiries are ongoing but I would appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident and witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police."

The suspects are described as black men and were all believed to have been aged between 25 and 30 years old.

The first suspect was around 6ft 2in, of stocky build, and was wearing grey clothing.

The second suspect was around 6ft and also of stocky build.

The third was around 6ft, and was wearing a red hooded top and blue jeans.

PC Kimmings added: "I would also appeal to anyone who saw three men matching the above descriptions or remembers seeing them in this area at around this time, to get in touch with officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170280474.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.