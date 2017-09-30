Two arrested by police searching for Grimsby's 'most wanted' man

Arrests have been made in the search for a man dubbed by police as "Grimsby's number one most wanted person".

A number of searches have been carried out in recent days in the hunt for Grimsby man Ashley Hutchinson, 28, who is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

While he remains at large, police say a 24 year-old-woman and a 31-year-old man are currently in custody at Grimsby police station for assisting an offender.

Earlier this week, detectives at Humberside Police warned that anyone assisting him would themselves be arrested.

Det Sgt Ian Potter said: "We will continue to make enquiries into anyone helping Ashley Hutchinson avoid arrest. Anyone else who is found to be assisting him will also be arrested.

"I would like to speak directly to him, and encourage him to make contact with the police and arrange to hand himself in.

"I would advise anyone who knows his location to contact the police and not approach him directly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 444 22/09/17.