Two arrests after report gun was fired on Leeds street

TWO men were arrested by police investigating a report that a gun was fired on a Leeds street last night.

Police were called to Belle Vue Avenue in the Scholes area of east Leeds at around 6.30 pm on Friday (Oct 28) following a report a firearm had ben discharged in the street.

Police arrested two men – both aged 28 – on suspicion of firearms offences. They remained in custody for questioning today.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.