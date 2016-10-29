Two arrests after reports of gun fire on Leeds street

TWO men were arrested by police investigating a report that a gun was fired on a Leeds street.

Officers were called to Belle Vue Avenue in the Scholes area of east Leeds at around 6.30pm on Friday following a report a firearm had been discharged in the street.

A police spokesman said they had arrested two men – both aged 28 – on suspicion of firearms offences.

They were being questioned by detectives yesterday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.