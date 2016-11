Two people have been charged with the murder of a man in Leeds.

Christopher Laskaris, 24, was found dead at his flat in St John’s Close, Hyde Park on November 17.

Philip Craig, 37, and a 22-year-old woman, Dempsey Pattison, both from Leeds, have been charged with murdering Mr Laskaris.

Philip Craig has also been charged with a burglary offence.