Two left with facial injuries after Halifax nightclub assaults

Two people were left with facial injuries after a series of assaults in a Halifax nightclub.

The first victim was subjected to an unprovoked attack inside the Acapulco Nightclub at around 2am on Saturday, September 4.

Witnesses are being sought to two assaults in a Halifax nightclub.

The second victim, a witness to the first incident, was then attacked as well.

Police today released details of both incidents as they appealed for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a muscular, white man in his mid 30s. He was between 5ft 11in to 6ft 2in and had blonde or brown hair.

He was wearing a white shirt and dark trousers, and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to contact PC 5642 Alex Langley at Halifax Neighbourhood Police Team via 101.