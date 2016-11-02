Two left with facial injuries after Halifax nightclub assaults

Two people were left with facial injuries after a series of assaults in a Halifax nightclub.
The first victim was subjected to an unprovoked attack inside the Acapulco Nightclub at around 2am on Saturday, September 4.
The second victim, a witness to the first incident, was then attacked as well.
Police today released details of both incidents as they appealed for witnesses.
The suspect is described as a muscular, white man in his mid 30s. He was between 5ft 11in to 6ft 2in and had blonde or brown hair.
He was wearing a white shirt and dark trousers, and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to contact PC 5642 Alex Langley at Halifax Neighbourhood Police Team via 101.
