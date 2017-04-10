Two men arrested by police investigating serious assault in Withernsea

Police are questioning two men about an assault which left a 47-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Humberside Police said the victim had been assaulted in Highfield, Withernsea, during the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesman said: "The man suffered serious head injuries and remains in Hull Royal Infirmary receiving treatment.

"Although his injuries are serious, they are not thought to be life threatening."

Two 23 year-old men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Meanwhile, officers are continuing to gather information and forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101, quoting log 40 of 09/04/17.