Two men attacked in Huddersfield over video posted on social media

A VIDEO filmed in Huddersfield and posted on social media sparked a "significant reaction" from residents and resulted in two men being attacked and injured, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said detectives were made aware of the video ,which stated that the individuals pictured in the footage were alleged to have been acting suspiciously in the area.

Following the post, which has now been taken down from social media, there was a violent assault on Sunday September 24 at Elmfield Terrace in Moldgreen,Huddersfield, where three suspects entered a property brandishing weapons and assaulted two men aged 29 and 50 .

The incidents have been linked and the people in the video were identified as the victims of the assault.

One of the victims suffered a laceration to the side of his head and a fracture to his right hand in the assault. The second victim suffered an injury to his hand which required stitches.

The suspects made off from the property in an unknown direction.

Detectives then arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with this incident, who has been released pending further investigation.

The victims have been spoken to and there has been a thorough investigation and it has been determined that from the original allegations that no offences had been committed by the two men.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID, said: “I would like to reassure the public that as soon as the social media footage came to light we conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. Following on from this it has been concluded that no crimes have been committed by these two individuals.

“I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about anyone in the community to come forward and speak to the police directly. The social media video generated a knee jerk reaction from some members of the public which resulted in an assault.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident in Moldgreen to come forward with any investigation to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170442367 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”