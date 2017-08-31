Two men charged with killing Leeds man who died after assault outside railway station

Two men have been charged by detectives investigating the death of a Leeds man who was assaulted outside the city's main railway station.

Terry Bailey, 39, was assaulted in New Station Street in the early hours of Monday and died in hospital a short time later.

British Transport Police arrested two men and held them for questioning on suspicion of murder.

A spokesman said: "Daniel Goodall, 56, of Poplar Mount, Bramley, and Jamie Loftus, 28, of no fixed abode, were charged this morning with manslaughter.

"The charges are in connection to the death of Terry Bailey, 39, who was assaulted outside Leeds railway station on Monday morning and died in hospital shortly afterwards."

Goodall and Loftus have been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court later today.