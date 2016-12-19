Two murder suspects arrested over body found in Rotherham

Detectives have made two arrests this evening as they investigate the death of a man in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police were called to an address in Kingswood Avenue in the Laughton of the town at around 3.50pm yesterday (Sunday).

After gaining entry, they discovered body of a 47-year-old man inside.

The man's family have been informed but a post mortem examination has not yet taken place.

A police spokesman tonight said: "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is in its early stages with officers remaining at the scene throughout today conducting enquiries.

"Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody being questioned."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 781 of 18 December 2016.